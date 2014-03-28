* India's central bank sets cut-off rate of 9.00 pct at 5-day term repo auction. * India cbank: weighted average rate at 9.30 pct at 5-day term repo auction. * India cbank allots 200.04 bln rupees at 5-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 513.13 bln rupees. * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 70.71 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day term repo auction.