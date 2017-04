MUMBAI, July 18 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off rate of 8.15 percent at its 7-day term repo auction, and set a weighted average rate of 8.17 percent, it said on Friday.

The RBI said it allotted 100.07 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) at the auction, as against 313.80 billion rupees received.

The central bank made partial allotment at 7.53 percent at the cut-off rate of 8.15 percent, it said.

($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)