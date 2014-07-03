July 3 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8 pct at 4-day term reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.99 pct at 4-day term reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 2 billion rupees ($33.48 million) at 4-day term reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 2 billion rupees ($1 = 59.7300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)