BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 27 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.25 pct at 14-day term repo auction
India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.33 pct at 14-day term repo auction
India cbank: allots 610.05 billion rupees ($10.15 billion) at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 790.20 bln rupees
India cbank: makes partial allotment of 85.19 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day repo auction ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
