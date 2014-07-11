July 11 India's central bank said on Thursday it would conduct a 4-day term repo auction for 50 billion rupees ($833.19 million) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. The reversal of the 4-day term repo will take place on July 18, RBI said. ($1 = 60.0100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)