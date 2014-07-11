July 11 The Reserve Bank of India:

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.41 pct at 14-day term repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.56 pct at 14-day term repo auction India cbank: allots 610.02 billion rupees ($10.12 billion) at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 842.10 bln rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 99.75 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day repo auction ($1 = 60.2500 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)