Sept 5 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.07 pct at 14-day term repo auction

India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.11 pct at 14-day term repo auction

India cbank: allots 155.07 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 285.00 bln rupees

India cbank: makes partial allotment of 52.54 pct at cut-off rate at 28 day repo auction

India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 pct at 4-day term repo auction

India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.02 pct at 4-day term repo auction

India cbank: allots 102.00 bln rupees at 4-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 103.00 bln rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)