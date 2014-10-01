Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.04 pct at 16-day term repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.06 pct at 16-day term repo auction India cbank: allots 160.01 bln rupees at 16-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 261.25 bln rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 43.92 pct at cut-off rate at 16 day term repo auction (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)