Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 pct at 3-day term
repo auction
India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.02 pct at 3-day term
repo auction
India cbank: allots 101.5 bln rupees at 3-day term repo auction;
gets bids worth 104 bln rupees
India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.12 pct at 14-day term
repo auction
India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.15 pct at 14-day term
repo auction
India cbank: allots 155.08 bln rupees at 14-day term repo
auction; gets bids worth 369.90 bln rupees
