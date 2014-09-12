US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after govt shutdown averted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 12 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at 4-day variable rate term repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.01 percent at 4-day variable rate term repo auction
* India cbank: allots 6.5 billion rupees at 4-day variable rate term repo auction ; gets bids worth 6.5 billion rupees
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.11 percent at 14-day variable rate term repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.14 percent at 14-day variable rate term repo auction
* India cbank: allots 155.06 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate term repo auction; gets bids worth 278.25 billion rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 73.68 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate term repo auction (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.