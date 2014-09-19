US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.10 percent at 12-day term repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.13 pct at 12-day term repo auction
* India cbank: allots 165.05 bln rupees at 12-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 265.15 billion rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 40.17 pct at cut-off rate at 12-day term repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.