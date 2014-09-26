Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.07 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.12 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 155.03 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 194.50 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 67.31 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)