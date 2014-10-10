Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 pct at 12-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.02 pct at 12-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 122.60 bln rupees at 12-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 122.60 bln rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)