French stocks slip in flat European market as vote nears
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.02 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.05 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 175.04 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 205.50 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 5.26 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)