Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.02 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.05 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 175.04 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 205.50 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 5.26 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)