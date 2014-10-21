Oct 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.20 pct at 13-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.26 pct at 13-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 155.01 bln rupees at 13-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 236 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 52.50 pct at cut-off rate at 13-day repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)