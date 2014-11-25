BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 25 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.04 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.06 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.05 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 203.09 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 38.74 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
