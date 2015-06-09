US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
June 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.29 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.31 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.09 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 286 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 23.21 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1HYfCa6) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)