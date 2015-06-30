June 30 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.29 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 69.9 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 69.9 bln rupees Source text: bit.ly/1Lzc6bP (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)