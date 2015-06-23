June 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.28 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.30 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank: allots 150.04 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 226.40 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 3.38 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1Cq3HQF) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)