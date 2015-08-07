US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI: allots 91.05 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 230 bln rupees notified RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.28 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction RBI: weighted average rate at 7.28 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: bit.ly/1Dyyj8j (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)