US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8.01 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 8.05 pct at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank: allots 180.01 bln rupees at 14-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 186.75 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 3.57 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day term repo auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad