June 17 India's central bank said on Tuesday it would conduct a special two-day term repo auction for 100 billion indian rupees ($1.68 billion) on Wednesday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. The reversal of the two-day term repo will take place on June 20, RBI said. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)