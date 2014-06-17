BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
June 17 India's central bank said on Tuesday it would conduct a special two-day term repo auction for 100 billion indian rupees ($1.68 billion) on Wednesday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. The reversal of the two-day term repo will take place on June 20, RBI said. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.07 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)