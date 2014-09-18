MUMBAI, Sept 18 * India cbank says to conduct regular 14-day term repos four times in reporting fortnight ending Oct. 3 * India cbank to conduct 165 bln rupees of 12-day term repos on Sept. 19 * India cbank says to conduct 155 bln rupees each of 14-day day term repos on Sept. 23, Sept. 26 and Sept. 30 (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)