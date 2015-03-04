MUMBAI, March 4 The Reserve Bank of India cut
its repo interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, in its second move this year outside official policy
meetings.
The following is the full text of the Reserve Bank of India
statement: here
It may be recalled that in its statement on monetary policy
of January 15, 2015 the Reserve Bank reduced the policy repo
rate by 25 basis points and indicated that "key to further
easing are data that confirm continuing disinflationary
pressures. Also critical would be sustained high quality fiscal
consolidation".
While maintaining the interest rate stance in its sixth
bi-monthly monetary policy statement of February 3 in the
absence of new developments on inflation or on the fiscal
outlook till then, the Reserve Bank indicated that it will
keenly monitor the revision in the consumer price index (CPI)
with regard to the path of inflation in 2015-16 as well as the
Union Budget for 2015-16.
Data Developments
The new CPI rebased to 2012 was released on February 12,
2015. Inflation in January 2015 at 5.1 per cent as measured by
the new index was well within the target of 8 per cent for
January 2015. Prices of vegetables declined and, hearteningly,
inflation excluding food and fuel moderated in a broad-based
manner to a new low. Thus, disinflation is evolving along the
path set out by the Reserve Bank in January 2014 and, in fact,
at a faster pace than earlier envisaged.
The uncertainties surrounding any inflation projection are,
however, not insignificant. Oil prices have firmed up in recent
weeks, and significant further strengthening, perhaps as a
result of unanticipated geo-political events, will alter the
inflation outlook. Other international commodity prices are
expected to remain benign, given still-sluggish global demand
conditions. Food prices will be affected by the seasonal upturn
that typically occurs ahead of the south-west monsoon and,
therefore, steps the government takes on food management will be
critical in determining the inflation outlook. Finally, the
possible spill over of volatility from international financial
markets through exchange rate and asset prices channels is also
still a significant risk.
Perhaps the most significant influences on near-term
inflation will be the strength of aggregate demand relative to
available capacity. Two recent developments pertaining to the
demand-supply balance are the recently-released GDP estimates
and the Union Budget for 2015-16.
The Central Statistical Organisation is to be commended on
the changes it has made to the methodology of estimating GDP,
bringing India up to international best practice. Yet the
picture it presents of a robust economy, with growth having
picked up significantly over the last three years, is at odds
with still-low direct measures of growth of production, credit,
imports and capacity utilisation as well as with anecdotal
evidence on the state of the economic cycle. Nevertheless, the
picture of a steadily recovering economy appears right.
The fiscal impulses in the Union Budget then assume
importance. There are many important and valuable structural
reforms embedded in this Budget, which will help improve supply
over the medium term. In the short run, however, the
postponement of fiscal consolidation to the 3 per cent target by
one year will add to aggregate demand. At a time of accelerating
economic recovery, this is, prima facie, a source for concern
from the standpoint of aggregate demand management, especially
with large borrowings intended for public sector enterprises.
Some factors mitigate the concern. The government has
emphasized its desire to clean up legacy issues which gave a
misleading picture of the true extent of fiscal rectitude, and
has also moderated the optimism in its projections. To this
extent, the true quantum of fiscal consolidation may be higher
than in the headline numbers. Also, the government is
transferring a significantly larger amount to the states,
without entirely devolving responsibility for funding central
programmes. To the extent that state budget deficits narrow, the
general fiscal deficit will be lower. Furthermore, supported by
lower international energy prices, there is a welcome intent to
shift from spending on subsidies to spending on infrastructure,
and to better target and further reduce subsidies through direct
transfers. Finally, the central government has signed a
memorandum with the Reserve Bank setting out clear inflation
objectives for the latter. This makes explicit what was implicit
before - that the government and the Reserve Bank have common
objectives and that fiscal and monetary policy will work in a
complementary way. In sum, then, the government intends to
compensate for the delay in fiscal consolidation with a
commitment to an improvement in the quality of adjustment.
Of course, all these mitigating factors have a fair
component of intent. The realised net fiscal impulse will depend
on both central and state government actions going forward.
Finally, the rupee has remained strong relative to peer
countries. While an excessively strong rupee is undesirable, it
too creates disinflationary impulses. It bears repeating here
that the Reserve Bank does not target a level for the exchange
rate, nor does it have an overall target for foreign exchange
reserves. It does intervene on occasion, in both directions, to
reduce avoidable volatility in the exchange rate. Any reserve
build-up is a residual consequence of such actions rather than a
direct objective.
Policy Stance
To summarise, softer readings on inflation are expected to
come in through the first half of 2015-16 before firming up to
below 6 per cent in the second half. The fiscal consolidation
programme, while delayed, may compensate in quality, especially
if state governments are cooperative. Given low capacity
utilisation and still-weak indicators of production and credit
off-take, it is appropriate for the Reserve Bank to be
pre-emptive in its policy action to utilise available space for
monetary accommodation.
Consequently, it has been decided to:
reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment
facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 7.75 per cent to 7.5 per
cent with immediate effect;
keep the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of scheduled banks
unchanged at 4.0 per cent of net demand and time liabilities
(NDTL);
continue to provide liquidity under overnight repos at 0.25
per cent of bank-wise NDTL at the LAF repo rate and liquidity
under 7-day and 14-day term repos of up to 0.75 per cent of NDTL
of the banking system through auctions; and
continue with daily variable rate repos and reverse repos to
smooth liquidity.
Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands
adjusted to 6.5 per cent, and the marginal standing facility
(MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 8.5 per cent with immediate
effect.
The need to act outside the policy review cycle is prompted
by two factors: First, while the next bi-monthly policy
statement will be issued on April 7, 2015 the still weak state
of certain sectors of the economy as well as the global trend
towards easing suggests that any policy action should be
anticipatory once sufficient data support the policy stance.
Second, with the release of the agreement on the monetary policy
framework, it is appropriate for the Reserve Bank to offer
guidance on how it will implement the mandate.
Going forward, the RBI will seek to bring the inflation rate
to the mid-point of the band of 4 +/- 2 per cent provided for in
the agreement, i.e., to 4 per cent by the end of a two year
period starting fiscal year 2016-17.
The guidance on policy action given in the fifth-bi-monthly
monetary policy statement of December 2014 is largely unchanged.
Further monetary actions will be conditioned by incoming data,
especially on the easing of supply constraints, improved
availability of key inputs such as power, land, minerals and
infrastructure, continuing progress on high-quality fiscal
consolidation, the pass through of past rate cuts into lending
rates, the monsoon outturn and developments in the international
environment.