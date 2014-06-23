MUMBAI, June 23 The Reserve Bank of India released timelines for regulatory approvals on Monday and said it will revert to the applicant if the deadline is likely to be exceeded.

The central bank announced the timeline as part of one of the recommendations of the government-appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC).

In case an applicant does not get a response within the indicated timeline, the entity can approach the head of the concerned department, the RBI said.

For details on the timelines for delivery of services, see:

