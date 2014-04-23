April 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.8550 percent unchanged from last week

* Says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.9017 percent versus 8.9673 percent two weeks ago

* Sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.84 rupees

* Sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.75 rupees

