Man Group, Pandora strength boosts European stocks, French equities rally
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
April 23 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.8550 percent unchanged from last week
* Says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.9017 percent versus 8.9673 percent two weeks ago
* Sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.84 rupees
* Sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.75 rupees
* For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore