Sept 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4769 pct vs 7.4353 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.17 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.5012 pct vs 7.5012 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.04 rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1FMhItD,bit.ly/1FMhGBS (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )