Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4353 pct vs 7.4353 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.18 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.5012 pct vs 7.5360 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.04 rupees

Source Text: bit.ly/1NMUD1J, bit.ly/1NMUF9J (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )