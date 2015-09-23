Sept 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.4678 pct vs 7.4894 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.41 rupees * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3937 pct vs 7.4769 pct last week * RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.19 rupees

