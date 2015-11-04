Nov 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.1027 pct vs 7.1027 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.26 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.1877 pct vs 7.1662 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.54 rupees * RBI says makes partial allotment of 3.12 pct on 12 bids at 182-day tbill auction * RBI says makes partial allotment of 75.6 pct on 20 bids at 91-day tbill auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1OofYiV (Bengaluru newsroom)