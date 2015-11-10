BRIEF-India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises about three-fold
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.1443 pct vs 7.1027 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.25 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2354 pct vs 7.1778 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.27 rupees
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (May 11) 1000 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.00 02.25/03.00 03.89% 02.83% 04.24% ---------------------------------