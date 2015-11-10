Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.1443 pct vs 7.1027 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.25 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2354 pct vs 7.1778 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.27 rupees

