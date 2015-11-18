Nov 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.1443 pct vs 7.1443 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.25 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2092 pct vs 7.1877 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.53 rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1kE28wg bit.ly/1kE28MQ (Bengaluru newsroom)