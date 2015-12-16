Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2274 pct vs 7.1858 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.23 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2523 pct vs 7.2308 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.51 rupees

Source text: bit.ly/1ITHEKy (Bengaluru newsroom)