Dec 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2274 pct vs 7.2274 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.23 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2470 pct vs 7.2470 pct two week ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.26 rupees

