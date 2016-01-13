Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2274 pct vs 7.2274 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.23 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2308 pct vs 7.2523 pct two weeks ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.52 rupees

