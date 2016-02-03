Feb 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3521 pct * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.20 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2700 pct vs 7.2124 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.24 rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1RZBGuX) (bit.ly/1RZBJa2) (Bengaluru newsroom)