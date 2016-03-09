March 9 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2689 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.22 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2308 pct * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.52 rupees