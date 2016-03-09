BRIEF-Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
March 9 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2689 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.22 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.2308 pct * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.52 rupees
Source text : (bit.ly/1Yv8oVg)
(bit.ly/1RQQvNN ) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary
NEW DELHI, May 17 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, bouyed by optimism surrounding a favourable monsoon rains forecast.