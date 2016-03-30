March 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2689 pct vs 7.2274 pct last week * RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.22 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.1088 pct vs 7.1663 pct two weeks ago * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.38 rupees

