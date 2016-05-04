May 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.32 rupees

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.66 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8536 pct vs 6.8121 pct last week

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.9298 pct vs 6.9083 pct two weeks ago

