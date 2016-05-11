BRIEF-India's Keltech Energies March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 20.7 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
May 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8536 pct vs 6.8536 pct last week
* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.32 rupees
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.9480 pct vs 6.9137 pct two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.52 rupees
Source text - (bit.ly/1WnMDbL)
(bit.ly/1WnMGUN) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter profit 20.7 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
* Says to consider sub division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: