May 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8536 pct vs 6.8536 pct last week

* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.32 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.9513 pct vs 6.9298 pct two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.65 rupees

