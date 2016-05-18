US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead Trump's budget plan
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8536 pct vs 6.8536 pct last week
* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.32 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.9513 pct vs 6.9298 pct two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.65 rupees
Source text - (bit.ly/1V8Jv2u)
(bit.ly/1V8JOu7) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 14.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 387.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 5.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: