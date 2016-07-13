July 13 Reserve Bank of India:

** RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.6048 pct last week

** RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.7154 pct vs 6.8225 pct two weeks ago

** RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees

** RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.76 rupees

Source text - (bit.ly/29wjYwh)

(bit.ly/29wjBC2)

(Bengaluru newsroom)