BRIEF-Maharashtra Seamless says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project
* Says commissioning of 20MW solar PV power project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Reserve Bank of India:
** RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.5634 pct vs 6.6048 pct last week
** RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.7154 pct vs 6.8225 pct two weeks ago
** RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.39 rupees
** RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.76 rupees
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage: