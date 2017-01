MUMBAI, June 27 India's finance ministry released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for July-September. The government will sell 1.91 trillion rupees ($31.78 billion) of treasury bills between July and September, the finance ministry said in a release on Friday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during July-September (in billion rupees): Proposed Auction of T-Bills during July-September 2014 Date of Auction 91 Days 182 364 Days Total Days July 2, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 July 9, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 July 16, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 July 23, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 July 30, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 August 6, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 August 13, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 August 20, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 August 27, 2014 90.00 60.00 150.00 September 3, 2014 80.00 60.00 140.00 September 10, 2014 80.00 60.00 140.00 September 17, 2014 80.00 60.00 140.00 September 24, 2014 80.00 60.00 140.00 Total 1,130.00 420.00 360.00 1,910.00 ($1 = 60.10 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)