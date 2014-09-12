Sept 12 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 120 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) of treasury bills on September 17, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)