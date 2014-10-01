Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 8, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Wednesday. ($1 = 61.6100 Indian rupee) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)