Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 29, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Wednesday. ($1 = 61.2800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)