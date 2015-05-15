May 15 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) of treasury bills on May 20, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 63.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)