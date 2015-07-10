July 10 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.21 billion) of treasury bills on July 15, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source text: (bit.ly/1NYdNPf) ($1 = 63.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)