July 31 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) of treasury bills on Aug. 5, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source texts: (bit.ly/1Iu3Ow4, bit.ly/1Iu3OMA) ($1 = 64.1834 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)