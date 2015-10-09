Oct 9 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) of treasury bills on Oct. 14, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 64.8248 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)